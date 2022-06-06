Search

06 Jun 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following spate of burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following spate of burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following spate of burglaries in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Jun 2022 3:13 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in Rathdaniel on Tuesday 31.

The homeowner returned home to find a window at rear of the house smashed. The incident occurred between 1pm and 7.30pm, there was nothing taken.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area on that day are asked to contact Tullow Garda Station with any information on 059 9151222.

Arts Council announces Strategic Funding for Carlow

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a break in at a house in the Kilree area on Thursday 2.

A rear window was smashed to gain entry. A black NIKON camera, a quantity of US Dollars, a gold brooch, a pendant, two gold chains and a gold headpiece were taken. The incident occurred between  8.40am and 6.30pm.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on (059) 977 4120.

Huge support package announced to support Carlow fruit and vegetable growers



Gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from a van in Killerig on Tuesday afternoon.

The van was parked at a site when a man was seen taking the tools. The man was disturbed and drove away in a silver Saab. A number of tools were taken including a yellow De Walt SDS drill, a yellow De Walt screw gun, a Makita drill, a yellow De Walt grinder and some spanners.

Contact Gardaí in Tullow on 059 9151222 with any information or if offered any of these items for sale.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media