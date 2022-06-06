Gardaí appeal for witnesses following spate of burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in Rathdaniel on Tuesday 31.

The homeowner returned home to find a window at rear of the house smashed. The incident occurred between 1pm and 7.30pm, there was nothing taken.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area on that day are asked to contact Tullow Garda Station with any information on 059 9151222.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a break in at a house in the Kilree area on Thursday 2.

A rear window was smashed to gain entry. A black NIKON camera, a quantity of US Dollars, a gold brooch, a pendant, two gold chains and a gold headpiece were taken. The incident occurred between 8.40am and 6.30pm.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on (059) 977 4120.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from a van in Killerig on Tuesday afternoon.

The van was parked at a site when a man was seen taking the tools. The man was disturbed and drove away in a silver Saab. A number of tools were taken including a yellow De Walt SDS drill, a yellow De Walt screw gun, a Makita drill, a yellow De Walt grinder and some spanners.

Contact Gardaí in Tullow on 059 9151222 with any information or if offered any of these items for sale.