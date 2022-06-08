ALERT: Water repairs taking place in Carlow
Due to essential watermain repairs the water serving Woodgrove/Dereen Heights, Carlow, may need to be turned off between the hours of 11am and 5pm today Wednesday June 8, 2022.
For enquiries, please contact Irish Water customer care phone line on 1800 278 278.
