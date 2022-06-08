Delays and lack of clarity around Pandemic Special Recognition payment 'unacceptable' - Carlow TD

Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has said the ongoing delays around issuing the Pandemic Special Recognition payment to qualifying healthcare workers in Carlow and Kilkenny are unacceptable and that many workers are yet to receive the payment and are "unsure as to when they will get it".



Teachta Funchion said:



“I’ve been contacted by numerous constituents in Carlow and Kilkenny who qualify for the payment, but they’ve still yet to receive it.

"One woman who contacted me on Tuesday, she works as a Carer and told me how badly she needs this to deal with all the increased expenses she is facing from the rising cost of living.

"Carers who are subcontracted by the HSE are in the dark about when they will get this.

“Sinn Fein have written to the HSE and the response received this week, was wholly inadequate. Apparently only enquiries from individual employees or managers will be dealt with through the local HR/Employee Relations Departments.

"They referred people to the National HR Helpdesk which is also available to take queries from individual employees. (Tel: 1800 444 925 / Email: ask.hr@hse.ie.)



“My advice to anyone who has not received their payment and are a qualifying healthcare worker, you should immediately use the contact details provided above to seek an update.”