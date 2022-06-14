Gardaí investigating following bicycle theft in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a house in Ballylennon on Thursday.
The incident occurred between 11.30am and 13.40pm. Entry was gained by forcing a door at the rear of the house. Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of a bike from outside a supermarket on Tullow Road last Tuesday June 7 . The black Barracuda Pedal Cycle was taken between 3pm and 6pm.
Anyone with any information or who might be offered this bike for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow Station on 059 913 6620.
The fund supports communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas
This is the first Penneys store in Ireland to have solar panels on its roof, supplying the electricity needs of the store
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.