Garden equipment among items stolen during latest spate of burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Oakley Crescent in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The house was entered via the back door around 3am, nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and noticed any suspicious activity to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.

A number of items of garden equipment were taken from a shed in Tomduff between Wednesday June 8 and Wednesday June 15. The lock on the door was forced and a Husqvarna strimmer and a Husqvarna hedge trimmer were taken.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower and a generator that were taken from a shed sometime between Wednesday May 25 and Wednesday June 15.

The red Castlegarden mower and the Honda Generator were locked in the shed. The lock on the shed door was broken. Transport would have been required to move these items.

A number of vans were damaged overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A van parked in Brookhurst, Castleoaks had the fly window on the driver’s side broken.

A second van parked at Tinryland also had the driver’s side fly window broken and a third van parked at Dolmen Court, Brownshill sustained the same damage. All of the incidents happened overnight before 8am.

Anyone with information on this or has been offered the above items for sale is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.