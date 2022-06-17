Search

17 Jun 2022

Garden equipment among items stolen during latest spate of burglaries in Carlow

Garden equipment among items stolen during latest spate of burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Jun 2022 11:05 AM

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Oakley Crescent in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The house was entered via the back door around 3am, nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and noticed any suspicious activity to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.

A number of items of garden equipment were taken from a shed in Tomduff between Wednesday June 8 and Wednesday June 15. The lock on the door was forced and a Husqvarna strimmer and a Husqvarna hedge trimmer were taken.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower and a generator that were taken from a shed sometime between Wednesday May 25 and Wednesday June 15.

Creativity and critical thinking programme recruiting Carlow mentors for Irish students

CARLOW WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud, rain and sunny spells expected

The red Castlegarden mower and the Honda Generator were locked in the shed. The lock on the shed door was broken. Transport would have been required to move these items.

A number of vans were damaged overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A van parked in Brookhurst, Castleoaks had the fly window on the driver’s side broken.

A second van parked at Tinryland also had the driver’s side fly window broken and a third van parked at Dolmen Court, Brownshill sustained the same damage. All of the incidents happened overnight before 8am.

Anyone with information on this or has been offered the above items for sale is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media