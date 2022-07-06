Search

06 Jul 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cars vandalized in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Jul 2022 1:53 PM

Gardaí in Carlow are in investigating an incident on Pollerton Road where the interior of a car was burnt. The Seat Ibiza was parked on roadside between 7pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday when the incident occurred.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.

A rock was thrown through the window of a car on Dr Cullen Rd on Sunday evening. The car was parked on roadside when the driver side window was smashed sometime between 6.15pm and 8pm.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a ride on mower from a garden shed on Church Road.

The mower (no further description available) was taken between 9am and 12 midday on Saturday. Anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area or anyone who is offered the mower for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow Garda Station.

Local News

