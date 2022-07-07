Search

07 Jul 2022

We must ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer months - Carlow TD

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

07 Jul 2022 12:06 PM

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and spokesperson on Children, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, has said she was delighted to facilitate a meeting of representatives from both Barnardo's and the Childrens Rights Alliance to discuss the impact the rise in the cost of living is having on parents and households.

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said:

“While many children throughout the country are enjoying the first few weeks of their summer holidays, I am very aware that parents’ thoughts are turning to the costs associated with their return to school in September.

"My colleagues and I in Fianna Fáil recognise that this is an expensive time of year for families, particularly those with a number of children in school.

"The announcement during the week by Minister Michael McGrath and Minster Norma Foley of a targeted suite of measures to help families with back to education costs this September across transport, clothing, footwear and meals, builds on the additional cost of living supports we have introduced since Budget 2022 and I believe it will be welcomed by many parents.

"However, we must also think creatively with regards to how best we can address holiday hunger. Malnutrition is a major concern over the summer months, when thousands of children will not be guaranteed a daily meal.

"I am calling on my colleagues in Government to consider extending meal schemes across the summer months to help support our most vulnerable families. We must explore all options and examine how best we can assist families who are struggling."

