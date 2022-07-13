Carlow EuroMillions player has just one day left to claim prize worth €22,833

A EuroMillions player in Carlow has just one day left to claim a Match 5 prize worth €22,833 which was won on Friday April 15.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday April 13 at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, this means that the claim deadline for this Match 5 prize is close of business tomorrow, Thursday 14th July.

The winning numbers from the Friday April 15 draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 05 and 06.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to EuroMillions players in the Tullow area of Carlow to check their tickets immediately as the winner has just one day left to claim their €22,833 prize.

“With just one day to go until the claim deadline of the outstanding EuroMillions Match 5 prize won on April 15, we are eager to hear from the winning ticket holder.

“A Carlow EuroMillions player won €22,833 after purchasing their ticket at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow and now has until close of business tomorrow, Thursday July 14, to claim their prize.

“The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their outstanding prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

