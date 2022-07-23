Search

23 Jul 2022

AIB’s decision to halt cashless branch plans across Ireland welcomed in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Jul 2022 1:22 PM

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has welcomed the decision by AIB to halt plans to move 70 local branches to a cashless service.

Following an update from AIB this week, Deputy Murnane O'Connor commented:

“There was widespread concern and deep disappointment when AIB announced plans to stop providing cash at many local branches across the country earlier this week.

“Myself and many of my Fianna Fáil party colleagues immediately sought a change of strategy from AIB on this deeply unfair move.

“Withdrawing cash services from branches will leave many of our most vulnerable people in towns across Ireland without cash banking services, with some customers having to travel an hour to access cash and ultimately getting left behind in terms of being able to effectively deal with their personal finances on a day-to-day basis.” 

The Carlow TD added: “I am pleased to see that AIB have now decided to change strategy and I will work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the voices of those most vulnerable are heard and they get all the support they deserve and need.”

Local News

