Gardaí appeal for witnesses following theft in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of tools from a van.
The tools were taken when the white Peugeot Partner van was parked outside a house on Killeshin Road shortly after 3pm on Thursday July 28.
A number of tools were taken including a Nilita saw drill, a Ferex jigsaw, a Dewalt drill with two batteries, a Dewalt tool box and tools and a SDS drill.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who is offered these items for sale to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.
Gardaí are also investigating a theft from a car parked outside a house on Little Barrack St between Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28.
The car was entered between 3pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday. A sum of cash was taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or activity in the area between those times to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
