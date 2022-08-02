Search

02 Aug 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after thief steals woman's handbag from her own kitchen in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after thief steals woman's handbag from her own kitchen in Carlow

The caller to the house is described as wearing a black cap, a black jacket and black shoes

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

02 Aug 2022 12:49 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident where a handbag was taken from a house in Coolsnaughta, Myshall.

A man called to the house claiming he had found money in the vicinity. He engaged the homeowner in conversation after he left the homeowner noticed that her handbag had been taken from the kitchen table.

Upcoming diversion routes in place for Carlow as parts of M9 expected to temporarily close

The incident occurred on Sunday July 28, around 10am.

The caller to the house is described as wearing a black cap, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who saw a man matching this description on Sunday is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media