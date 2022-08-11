Tragedy in Carlow as man dies while swimming

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Carlow yesterday
A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Carlow yesterday.
The man got into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow at around 9.20pm. Emergency services are understood to have been on the scene within minutes but despite their efforts the man died at the scene. The deceased man is reported to be in his 30s.
Gardaí said they are “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow at approximately 9:20pm yesterday, Wednesday, 10th August 2022.”
“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.