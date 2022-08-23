Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme announced for small businesses in Carlow affected by flooding

The Tánaiste has announced the opening of the Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme to small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations, unable to secure flood insurance and affected by recent flooding events in Tullow, co Carlow.

Leo Varadkar said:

“The flash floods last week were devastating for many businesses in Tullow. We’re making this funding available to give urgent assistance to those that were unable, despite their best efforts, to get insurance, to help with the costs of repairing the damage.

“I hope this funding will go some way towards helping those businesses get back on their feet. After what has been a really tough couple of years, managing flood damage is the last thing they need. We want to help them get back up and running as quickly as possible.”

As with similar weather events in the past the Irish Red Cross Society will administer and make payments under the Scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The funding is targeted at small businesses (up to 20 employees), sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations and will have two stages:

The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. It is anticipated that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected. The intention is to process payments as fast as possible.

In the event, that the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional funding, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross. The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

Applications forms for support will be available on the Irish Red Cross Society website: www.redcross.ie