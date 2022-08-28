Carlow ETB receives funding to benefit more adults in life-long Learning

Kilkenny Carlow Education & Training Board is one of 13 nation-wide to be funded under the new capital programme for the Further Education and Training (FET) sector and will benefit more adults in life-long learning, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has said.

The announcement was made by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

“Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board does Trojan work in this region and its jobs-focused programmes are renowned and highly regarded by employers in the region.

“Our jobs market is evolving all of the time and the uptake in life-long-learning programmes in this area is second to none. The reality is that the infrastructure available to many FET colleges has not been reflective of the hugely important role the FET sector plays.

“Today is the start of the significant investment that will modernise and upgrade FET infrastructure and that will help this government’s ambitions of the FET strategy to be fully realised.

“Projects in both Carlow and Kilkenny will transform the learner experience and help attract even more investment into this region.Details of each project will be announced by the Minister in the coming weeks.”

Announcing the funding, Minister Harris said:

“The 13 projects reflect the diversity and broad reach of the FET sector. In all cases, the Education and Training Boards (ETBs) have been required to demonstrate that the individual projects are part of a strategic approach to estate development.

“The investments will support the replacement of aging prefabs with modern teaching and learning spaces; expansion of capacity - including for apprenticeships and other training; bolstering of links to industry and to higher education; and improvements to Youthreach infrastructure.

“I look forward to visiting each of the project locations over the coming months and to engaging with ETBs on the vision and plans for their developments. I will announce further details on individual projects in that context.”

The 13 projects approved to proceed today will be in the following ETBs - Cork ETB, Dublin and Dún Laoghaire ETB, Laois Offaly ETB, Tipperary ETB, City of Dublin ETB, Kilkenny Carlow ETB, Kerry ETB, Limerick Clare ETB, Longford Westmeath ETB, Louth Meath ETB AND Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB.

Details of each project will be announced by the Minister in the coming weeks.