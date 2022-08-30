Search

30 Aug 2022

Thousands of children left without bus passes across Carlow - Carlow TD

Thousands of children left without bus passes across Carlow - Carlow TD

Sinn Fein TD for Carlow Kilkenny has condemned the Governments disastrous implementation of the free bus pass scheme

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

30 Aug 2022 11:05 AM

Sinn Fein TD for Carlow Kilkenny has condemned the Governments disastrous implementation of the free bus pass scheme which has left hundreds of families without school transport as their children return to school this week.

Kathleen Funchion said:

“So keen were Government and TDs particularly in Carlow and Kilkenny to promote free bus passes as a win win for families struggling with back-to-school and cost of living costs.

“It seems now that no thought was given to the thousands of families who have always paid for concessionary passes and really rely on these services; a service they have paid handsomely to utilize over many years.

Businesses in Carlow urged to prepare now for new EU corporate sustainability reporting standards

Carlow’s next crop of Leaving Certificate students offered free online learning support

“These families are now at the bottom of the pile as new applications sore to unprecedented levels. It certainly demonstrates very clearly that parents are willing to use public transport if it is affordable. 

“Bus passes can cost families in the region of €500 - €700, these fees have been borne by many families who now through no fault of their own have been left in limbo with the upsurge in applications. 

“The pattern of rushed decisions by this Government is without precedence, there is zero planning, zero foresight, whether it’s in our schools, health system, childcare services, the list seems to be endless.

“There is obviously not enough buses nor drivers, nor buses and once again children and families are left high and dry at the start of another school year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media