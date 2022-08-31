ALERT: Delays expected as road resurfacing to take place in Carlow
Carlow County Council wish the inform the public that there will be road resurfacing works on the N80 at Leagh, between Graiguenaspiddogue Cross and Castletown Cross, on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 of September 2022.
Traffic restrictions shall be in the form of stop & go traffic control with delays expected.
The Transportation Section apologises for any inconvenience that these restrictions are likely to cause to road users and shall endeavour to have completed the works and removed the restrictions as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.
