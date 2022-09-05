SETU task force set up in Carlow to support Ukrainians

Dr Allison Kenneally, Vice President for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion and Chair of the task force says that the group will build upon work already underway
The staff and students of South East Technological University are deeply concerned by the humanitarian disaster which is unfolding in Ukraine and the University has established a task force to see how SETU can best work with local and national authorities to play our part in supporting Ukrainians at this time.
Work is ongoing in terms of student admissions and supports, accommodation, facilities, fundraising and other supports, and SETU has committed do all it can at this dark time for the people of Ukraine.
Dr Allison Kenneally, Vice President for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion and Chair of the task force says that the group will build upon work already underway in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford to date.
Dr Kenneally outlines the approach of the task force. “It is clear that SETU must take a flexible, accommodating, supportive approach, and work with HEIs across the sector, and particularly the Ukrainian community itself, to respond effectively.
The taskforce will be responsible for ensuring a coherent and coordinated approach and plan to SETU actions in response to this crisis and will be guided first and foremost by the Ukrainian people in the South East, whose needs are central to this activity.
Dr Kenneally continues, “Engagement with the Ukrainian community to identify their needs on an ongoing basis is critical to frame a suitable response and will underpin the work of the taskforce.
To assist with the work of the Taskforce, SETU now wishes to recruit Ukrainian Refugee Engagement Officers to work with the University across its campuses to ensure that the Ukrainian community is central to our actions.
Information and applications can be found on www.setu.ie/ukraine.
The low fares apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go- Ahead and TFI Local Link
The education programme has been developed by qualified teachers and piloted in schools to integrate STEM subjects into the broader school curriculum
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.