Search

26 Sept 2022

SETU set to grow in the agri space with the launch of four new CAO courses

SETU set to grow in the agri space with the launch of four new CAO courses

SETU set to grow in the agri space with the launch of four new CAO courses

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 Sept 2022 3:53 PM

South East Technological University (SETU) has expanded its offering of agricultural programmes with the launch of four new degrees in Organic Agriculture and Agri-Systems Engineering at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Prospective students interested in working in the agri food industry can apply for a level 8 BSc (Hons) and level 7 BSc in Organic Agriculture and a level 8 BEng (Hons) and level 7 BEng in Agri-Systems Engineering when the CAO opens in November.

SETU is a key player in land and food science higher education and research and the addition of these innovative undergraduate courses further bolsters a well-established course portfolio bringing the total number of land and food science programmes to 14 across the Wexford, Waterford and Carlow campuses.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Stephen Whelan, Programme Director said:

“Our new organic agriculture programmes give students a unique opportunity to make a big impact on the organic industry. The BSc in Organic Agriculture is the only such degree being offered on the island of Ireland and we believe the honours version of the course is the only Level 8 degree in organic agriculture offered in either the UK or Ireland”.

The programme was developed in close consultation with industry, including the Irish Organic Association whose expertise were drawn on in the development of the organic modules on the programme.

Ireland’s Presidency of the European Schools’ system welcomed in Carlow

House prices in Carlow 10% higher than previous year

Dr Whelan continued, “The agri-team in the Wexford campus are thankful to all those in industry who contributed to the development of the programme, especially Grace Maher from the Irish Organic Association who was heavily involved from the start”.

The BSc in Organic Agriculture will complement the existing BSc in Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness programmes with which it shares the scientific and business modules.

It will be one of four agri/marine programmes that SETU offers on the Wexford campus, complementing the various land, marine and food science related programmes offered across the SETU. 

The BEng in Agricultural Systems Engineering was also developed by working closely with industry.

Dr John Carroll, co-director of the programme together with Dr Anthony Nolan, said that “our vision for this programme is that it will create talented problem solvers for the agricultural industry, which is becoming increasingly mechanised and technical.

“Students on this programme will be able to take advantage of the best offerings in the Wexford and the Carlow campuses of SETU, capitalising on the agricultural expertise in the former and the engineering expertise in the latter.”

Similar to the Organic Agriculture courses, the BEng in Agricultural Systems Engineering programmes will share a number of agri-business and applied agriculture modules with the parent programme, the BSc in Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness. Students will take the engineering components of the programme in Carlow as well as learning from exposure to the many agri-engineering companies in the south east.

Both the BSc in Organic Agriculture and the BEng in Agricultural Systems Engineering will be offered at Level 7 and Level 8 and will have their first intake of students in September 2023. For more information please visit www.setu.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media