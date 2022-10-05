New Vice President appointed at Carlow College

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh has announced the appointment of Dr Eric Derr as College Vice President.

Dr Derr graduated magna cum laude from St. Ambrose University (Davenport, IA) with a B.A. majoring in History, Philosophy and Theology. He later continued his studies at the University of Limerick where he attained an M.A. in History graduating with first class honours.

After spending several years teaching in Illinois, he received the John and Pat Hume Doctoral Award to pursue his PhD at Maynooth University, which he completed in 2014.

As a staff member of Carlow College, he has responsibility for quality assurance. Under his leadership, Carlow College has developed a robust quality assurance framework, which was approved by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) in 2019 through the Re-Engagement process.

Dr Derr has also been active in promoting quality system implementation and auditing at the national level serving on panels to approve quality assurance systems. In additional to quality assurance, Dr Derr has responsibility for managing and developing the College’s International Office and he is a history lecturer on College’s English & History Programme.

Lisa Fortune, Head of Student Supports; Dr Eric Derr, Vice President; Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, College President; and, Martina Tuohy, Human Resources Manager

Dr Derr is Vice-Chair of the College’s Management Board and Chair of the Quality Assurance Committee. He is also member of the Academic Council; Teaching, Learning and Assessment Committee; English & History Programme Board; Athena SWAN Self-Assessment Team and the President’s Working Group on Higher Education System Positioning.

Speaking of the appointment, Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of our colleague Eric Derr as College Vice President. He joins Msgr John McEvoy,

PP Rathvilly, who also serves as a College Vice President. Dr Derr is the first American to hold this position. He is highly regarded as a staff member by both staff and students of the College.

“I know that Dr Derr will continue to utilise his knowledge and experience in his new role and I wish him well.”

Dr Derr said:

“It is an honour to be appointed College Vice President. I have had the privilege to be on staff since 2009 and I have the privilege of working every day with colleagues who are dedicated to our students and promoting the arts, humanities and social sciences in the South East.

“This is an exciting time for Carlow College and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in furthering the College’s vision of engaging and inspiring its learners to contribute to the ethical development of society at local, national and global levels.”