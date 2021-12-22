Search

22 Dec 2021

WATCH: Brian O'Driscoll pokes fun at Tommy Bowe over on-air blunder

WATCH: Brian O'Driscoll pokes fun at Tommy Bowe over on-air blunder

WATCH: Brian O'Driscoll pokes fun at Tommy Bowe over on-air blunder

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Former Ireland rugby teammates Brian O'Driscoll and Tommy Bowe shared a laugh on Wednesday morning's Ireland AM as former Leinster and Ireland captain O'Driscoll poked fun at his friend for an on-air blunder.

During their chat, Brian revealed he was spending Christmas at his parents' house along with his "TEN SIBLINGS," a jibe at Tommy's on-air mishap from earlier this year.

He was referring to an unfortunate incident from last summer when Clare McKenna was introducing a guest on Ireland AM and referred to his ten siblings, before fellow presenter Tommy humorously repeated, 'ten siblings,' before Clare could finish her introduction of author Seamus O'Reilly whose mother died at a young age. You can watch the original clip below.

The moment went viral on social media with people cringing at Tommy's misstep and Brian O'Driscoll made sure to bring it up on the show. He even gave Tommy a novelty card featuring Tommy's clumsy catchphrase. 

Brian admitted he only has two siblings and went on to talk about his Christmas plans. Tommy said: "I was wondering how long it would take for that to come up."

Brian also spoke about his support of Temple Street and urged viewers to support the hospital by texting BACKTO to 50300 to donate €4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media