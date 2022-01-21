WATCH: Who are the guests on the Graham Norton Show tonight? Here's the line-up
The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in studio will be Kenneth Branagh, Vicky McClure, Rachel Zegler and Rose Matafeo, with Emeli Sandé providing music on the night.
This Friday join @emelisande, @Rose_Matafeo, @rachelzegler, @Vicky_McClure AND Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh! Friday at 10:35 pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/Tw9GiLDCtM— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 19, 2022
Actor and director Kenneth Branagh joins to talk about his highly acclaimed biographical movie Belfast, while Line of Duty star Vicky McClure promotes her new drama Trigger Point.
Rachel Zegler speaks about her role playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of West Side Story; and comedian Rose Matafeo returns with series two of her hit sitcom Starstruck.
Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé will perform her new single Brighter Days.
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, January 21 at 10.35pm.
