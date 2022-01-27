Search

27 Jan 2022

Sporting royalty on the sofa as guests revealed for this Friday night's Late Late Show

Sporting royalty on the sofa as guests revealed for this Friday night's Late Late Show

Sporting royalty on the sofa as guests revealed for this Friday night's Late Late Show

27 Jan 2022 5:36 PM

This Friday night's Late Late Show will welcome back the largest audience in almost two years following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions last weekend.  

Friday night’s audience will include people from all walks of life including rugby fans, frontline workers, teachers, hairdressers and more from all corners of the country and promises to be a stellar night of entertainment.
 
As the Irish rugby teams prepare for this year's Six Nations campaign, Ryan will be chatting to Grand Slam winners Jamie Heaslip, Peter Stringer and Fiona Coghlan about Ireland's prospects in this year's men and women's competitions, how playing in front of a full crowd is the boost they need, and the current situation with the women's game after that letter.  
 
Kildare GAA All-Star footballer Mary Hulgraine will be on the show to discuss how she kicked her addiction to Oxycontin and alcohol to make a return to the Kildare Senior Women's team. 
 
Ryan will catch up with 14-year-old harpist Úna Walsh, who inspired children all over the country when she performed on last year’s Late Late Toy Show. Úna, and her mother Barbara, will share her extraordinary story about living with her hearing impairment and how new technology has transformed her life. Viewers are in for a real treat as Úna will perform on her harp this Friday night. 
 
Plus, there will be music from Maverick Sabre who will perform music from his new album. 

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, January 28 at 9:35pm.

