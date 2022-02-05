Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The singer, from Derry, will travel to Turin in May, where Ireland will compete in the second semi-final of the competition.

Brooke said: "My nerves are shot, I'm buzzing, I can't wait to perform again!"

Last night's Late Late Show Eurosong Special featured Eurovision commentator Marty Whelan reporting into Studio 4 from the Green Room at Studio 5 with the 6 acts throughout the evening as they anxiously awaited the results.

All six hopefuls took to the stage last night, showcasing their entries to the nation before the lines were opened up to the public to vote.

The studio jury was made up of former Eurovision winner Paul Harrington, musician Caroline Corr, singer Lucia Evans and presenter Bláthnaid Treacy, who provided feedback on the performances throughout the evening.

Riverdance returned, with the cast providing a stunning performance as the votes came in.

It was the first time in the 27-year history of the troop that they danced the routine onstage in non-traditional costumes.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

It will take place in Turin, Italy, following the country's victory at the 2021 contest with the song Zitti e buoni by Måneskin