West Side Story remake will launch on Disney+ next month

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story will arrive on Disney+ next month, it has been announced.
The musical adaptation will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday March 2 in most countries including the UK and US.
It will launch in Taiwan on March 9 and Japan on March 30.
The film has been in UK cinemas since December, after being delayed for nearly a year due to the pandemic.
A one-hour ABC special called Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is available on Disney+ now.
It features behind-the-scenes footage of the stars, director Spielberg and the late composer Stephen Sondheim in one of his final interviews.
On Tuesday, West Side Story secured seven Oscar nominations including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.
And last week, the film earned five Bafta nods with DeBose again up for best supporting actress.
The feature also won three trophies during January’s low-key Golden Globes, which took place following a year in which the event faced heavy criticism over its lack of diversity.
Bord na Móna Recycling has written to customers advising them of an increase in charges from February
As many as 80 extra changing areas and places with toilets could be provided nationwide each year if regulations are changed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.