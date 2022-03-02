Search

02 Mar 2022

Here's when you can buy your Electric Picnic tickets and find out the line-up

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 Mar 2022 10:38 AM

Electric Picnic 2022 has announced when the first line-up is to be revealed with sale of more tickets to follow.

Laois will welcome back some 70,000 Electric Picnic goers this September 2 to 4, after two years of cancellation and licence refusal thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excitement is growing with organisers Festival Republic revealing dates for the long-awaited line-up.

It will be announced next Thursday, March 10. Ticket sales will follow on March 11 at 11am, sure to sell out rapidly as we are all so ready for the return of normal festival madness, music, comedy and happy crowds. 

Previous tickets will be valid. 

"After two very long years, we’re delighted to finally say that we’ll be announcing the Electric Picnic 2022 line up next Thursday 10th March, with tickets going on sale the following morning, 11th March at 11am! ️ ✨" @EP Republic announced on Twitter. 

