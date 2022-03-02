Carlow families wanted for RTE quiz show Home Advantage

RTE's family quiz show Home Advantage is back and on the lookout for Carlow families to take part.

The general knowledge quiz hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli sees three families compete to win each week. This year the top prize has been doubled to €10,000.

"We’re looking for families from all over the country to take part," producers said this week.

During the show, one member of each competing family goes to the studio to play, while the rest of the family support (or not!) from home.

"Over a series of three frantic brain-teasing rounds, one team gets to the final round and a shot at the jackpot. You don’t

need to be hard-core quizzers either. If everyone in the family knows a little, it might just be enough to win €10,000," producers added.

If you think your family is perfect for the show, apply HERE.

You can also email miriam@loosehorse.ie or phone 085 135 3298.