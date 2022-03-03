Search

03 Mar 2022

Irish song of the year revealed ahead of live Choice Music Awards tonight

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 5:34 PM

The best Irish song of the year has been revealed by the RTÉ Choice Music Prize to be 'Better Days' by popular singer Dermot Kennedy. 

The announcement was made ahead of a live event in Vicar Street, Dublin tonight (Thursday March 3) where Irish Album of the Year will also be revealed. 

'Better Days' was selected from a shortlist of ten songs by public vote via the RTÉ 2FM and Choice Music Prize websites. 

Fans had the chance to get behind their favourite song of 2021 up until midnight on Sunday February 27. 

Nominees for tonight's title of top album include 'Isles' by Bicep, 'In the Game' by Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, 'For Those I love' by the band of the same name, 'Woman on the Internet' by Orla Gartland, 'Dry Goods' by HousePlants, 'Town's Dead' by Kojaque, 'Home' by Elaine Mai, 'Where I Should End' by Saint Sister, 'Small Talk' by Soda Blonde, and 'Fever Dreams' by Villagers. 

The winner will receive a prize of €10,000, provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), as well as a specially commissioned award. 

Tonight's anticipated event will be hosted by Noel Hogan of The Cranberries and broadcast live on RTÉ2FM at 7.30pm. 

Local News

