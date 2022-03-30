'It's not acceptable' - Graham Norton on Will Smith's Oscars outburst
Irish actor, author, comedian, commentator, and presenter Graham Norton has said that Will Smith's actions at the Oscars were "not acceptable" while speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards on Tuesday.
Norton was honoured for his outstanding contributions to British television at this year’s awards. The chat show host was recognised for his contributions in 2020 but was unable to collect the prize in person due to the pandemic, but he returned to collect the reward this week.
Smith, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor at the Oscars last Sunday, went on stage and slapped American comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Norton commented: "It's not acceptable. Heckling, yes - heckling is acceptable. Punching people isn't."
The 58-year-old said that Smith was "lovely" when he appeared on his chat show 'The Graham Norton Show' "but Chris Rock probably has a different opinion."
He added: "I think it's too late to take the award off him now because nothing happened: he sat in the chair and then they cut away as if nothing had happened.
"It was like he'd used his Men in Black memory stick and everyone had forgotten immediately."
The Sick Leave Bill 2022 was approved by Cabinet yesterday and will legislate for a statutory sick pay scheme for all employees, phased in over a four-year period
This year, victorious clubs at division two and three levels will play-off on a regional basis in early summer
A further 100 premises in the deployment area are in the build phase of the rollout and will soon be made available to pre-order
"It will also allow future generations to gain real insight and understanding into the terrible impact these institutions had on many people"
457 households in Carlow were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of November 17, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.