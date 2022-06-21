Search

21 Jun 2022

A smile was definitely in style for Down Royal top ten finalist from Carlow

Top 10 finalists of the Zen Orthodontics Best Dressed Lady Competition at Down Royal Racecourse

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Jun 2022 5:10 PM

Racing fans and Ireland’s style elite showed off their fashion credentials at the BoyleSports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse on Saturday, with the return of Ladies Day sponsored by Zen Orthodontics Newry.

The Best Dressed Competition was judged by Naomi Callanan from sponsor Zen Orthodontics and girl about town, model and fashionista, Nuala Meenehan, with Cool FM Breakfast Show Host and Fashion Stylist Rebecca McKinney hosting proceedings.

As the judges made their way through the bold, bright and beautiful crowd of racegoers, judges Naomi Callanan and Nuala Meenehan managed to select their top 10 ladies, who’s style and fashion caught their eye.

Faith Amond a Top 10 finalist in the Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing Best Dressed Competition is pictured receiving her  prize from Aidan Callanan from Zen Orthodontics in Newry, official sponsor of Ladies Day

Faith Amond from Milford, Carlow was selected as one of Down Royal’s Top Ten Best Dressed Ladies. Faith took home a fantastic prize from Ladies Day sponsor Zen Orthodontics, Multi-Award-Winning Clinic based in Newry.

Aidan Callanan, Principal Orthodontist and Director at Zen Orthodontics said: “ As award-winning specialist orthodontic practice dedicated to giving patients the perfect life smile, we are delighted to have been part of this year’s competition. The standard
of style was exceptional”.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “The BoyleSports Festival of Racing is one of the highlights of our racing calendar and is a superb day out for all.

“The spectacle of Ladies Day provides an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing, the style and fashion was striking and we are delighted to have picked 10 stunning ladies to go through to the final”

