Carlow native announced for 2022 nationwide artist development scheme

Carlow native Chloe Brennan has been announced for the 2022 nationwide artist development scheme, Platform 31.

Following the success of the inaugural Platform 31 programme in 2021, this innovative scheme has returned for 2022, showing the commitment of Local Authority Arts Offices, together with the Arts Council, to supporting the continued development of artists throughout Ireland.

PLATFORM 31 is designed to support 31 artists – one from each Local Authority area in Ireland – to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way, while being connected with and supported by peer practitioners, advisors and mentors.

Chloe Brennan

Chloe Brenan is an Irish artist from rural County Carlow. She holds a Bachelor in Fine Art (distinctions) and a Masters from the Department of Fine Art Media both from the National College of Art and Design. Additionally, she holds a Postgraduate Diploma (distinctions) awarded from the Department of Philosophy at University College Cork.

She has exhibited both nationally and internationally including VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art, Carlow; The Library Project, Dublin; Periphery Space, Wexford; Galway Arts Centre; Catalyst Arts, Belfast; The Estonian Museum of Applied Arts and Design, Tallinn; as well as in print at Dublin Art Book Fair; Tokyo Art Book Fair, Japan; and I Never Read Art Book Fair, Basel.

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO) with the Arts Council, PLATFORM 31 offers two elements of support - financial and developmental - for mid-career artists across all disciplines.

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities.

Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.

PLATFORM 31 is managed by Wicklow County Council on behalf of The Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council.

For more information see: https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/ or www.LocalArtsIreland.ie





