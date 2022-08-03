Search

03 Aug 2022

Love Island winners and finalists arrive back in UK to warm welcome

Love Island winners and finalists arrive back in UK to warm welcome

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Aug 2022 4:16 PM

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show.

The couple posed for pictures with fans as they left Stansted Airport hand in hand after flying in from Majorca today (Wednesday August 3). 

Ekin-Su, wearing a denim jacket and leather trousers, was handed a bouquet of flowers as she arrived with Italian business owner Davide, who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans. 

Davide became emotional after being reunited with his friends and, after sharing hugs and laughter with them, removed his sunglasses to wipe away tears.

Shouts of his “Liar” catchphrase – which was born out of an argument with Ekin-Su – could be heard coming from the crowd of friends and family as they joked with each other.

Runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were greeted by family as they left the terminal, with Gemma also handed a bouquet of white flowers.

Tasha Ghouri, who came fourth in the live final with Andrew Le Page, screamed and ran with open arms towards her father Tarek, who lifted her off the ground in an embrace.

He then presented her with a large bunch of flowers.

After Andrew received hugs and kisses from his own family, he shared a heartfelt moment with Tasha’s father as the two men hugged and shook hands. 

All the couples posed for photos and took selfies with fans who had waited patiently outside the terminal.

Monday night’s finale saw Ekin-Su and Davide crowned the winners and take home the £50,000 prize money.

ITV subsequently revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Gemma and Luca were in second place with 14.5%, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third with 11.8%, and Tasha and Andrew scored 10.1%.

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media