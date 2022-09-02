Two Carlow students to compete at prestigious Worldskills competition in Dublin 

Two students from Co. Carlow will travel to the RDS, Dublin next week, to participate in the prestigious Worldskills Ireland competition, competing against over 180 other young people from across the country in a range of skills-based trades including automation, robotics, constructions skills and culinary arts.

Having fought off tough competition to secure a place in the prestigious national finals, the two skilled young students and apprentices will compete in front of over 15,000 visitors at WorldSkills Ireland – the country’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships, and careers event.

Needed now more than ever, Worldskills Ireland 2022 – taking place from 13 – 15 September - is an event designed to promote skills, apprenticeship careers and opportunities for young people.

The event allows students, parents, teachers, and guidance counsellors to navigate the options available following secondary education. Free to attend, registration for the event is now open – worldskillsireland.ie.

Ray English, WorldSkills Ireland-Chair/Technical Delegate comments:

“Skills drive the future and Worldskills Ireland 2022 will be a true showcase of the ‘best in class across many different disciplines, offering young people a wealth of options as they move from secondary education and look to their future in the world of employment.

“Our competitions equip apprentices and learners with the lifelong, world-class skills that will drive up training standards to the highest level to help boost Ireland’s productivity and competitiveness.”

A three-day celebration preparing the talent of today for the careers of the future, the event will showcase the multiplicity of skills training and apprenticeships on offer nationwide.

Alongside the competitions, there will be demonstrations, try out areas, inspiring real-live talks from industry experts, an opportunity to meet employers who are ready to recruit and the chance to view innovative digital tech skills that are the backbone of jobs of the future.

The Carlow students competing are Jonathan Suryadiputra, who was selected in IT Solutions for Business and Craig Nolan who will be competing in Metal Fabrication.

Supported by industry partners and Education Partners including, The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS), The Higher Education Authority (HEA), SOLAS and NAO, Worldskills Ireland is set to inspire the next generation of skilled young people to follow their passions, interests and talents, the event will change both parents and students’ perceptions about apprenticeships as career options, presenting a whole new raft of choices to sit alongside the traditional options.

For further information on Worldskills Ireland, please see www.worldskillsireland.ie or follow Worldskills Ireland on social media.

Opening hours are from 10:00 – 17:00 and group time slots will be allocated from 10:00 – 12:00 or from 13:00 – 15:00. Pre-booking is advised as some times are already sold out. Attendance is free.