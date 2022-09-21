Search

21 Sept 2022

Carlow native to feature in new TG4 Documentary about healing traditions in Ireland

Carlow native to feature in new TG4 Documentary about healing traditions in Ireland

Dan O'Neill's horse Danoli was a household name in the 90s, and was kept fit for the track by Dan’s instinctive bone-setting

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Sept 2022 1:04 PM

The seventh son of a seventh son… A person whose father died before they were born… A woman whose parents had the same surname before they were married… There’s many a reason why the gift of healing can be bestowed on someone in the Irish faith healing tradition.

Broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín journeys the highways and biways of Ireland in new documentary Cneasaithe in search of this most hidden phenomenon, and wonders how active they are in today’s Ireland.

In this travelogue, Máirtín brings us on a mystical journey that explores how the healer was both revered and feared in times gone past. He explores stories of healing from holy wells – people who have been cured of burns, warts, corns, and bleeding and he meets some of those who have this gift of healing.

Landmark reform of State Pension System welcomed in Carlow

He also encounters the skeptics who see this healing as nothing more than an elaborate placebo effect.

On his journey, Máirtín explores the archives for films about bone-setters and he also encounters the famous bone-setter Dan O’Neill. Dan’s horse Danoli was a household name in the 90s, and was kept fit for the track by Dan’s instinctive bone-setting.

Having explored stories of chancers and miracle workers, after meeting with skeptics, historians and bone-setters, Máirtín muses over his encounters and draws his own conclusions as to the power and indeed veracity of these faith healers. There are more things in heaven and earth.

Cneasaithe is produced by Tua Films for TG4 and will air on TG4 on Wednesday 28th September at 9:30pm and will be available to watch worldwide on the TG4 Player.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media