Visual Carlow to host free family fun day this Halloween
VISUAL Carlow is holding a free family fun day this Sunday, October 30, from 2-5pm. There will be various activities taking place right across the entire building ranging from art workshops to spooky ghost stories to a frightfully good disco. All events are free but are first come, first served. Costumes are essential for all ages and there will be prizes for the most creative costumes on the day.
2pm onwards - Drop in art workshops with Siobhan Jordan in the Lobby Gallery.
2pm onwards - Drop in art workshops with Jane Fogarty in the Main Gallery.
2pm onwards - Drop in art workshops with Mary Jo Gilligan in the Link Gallery
2.45 - 4.30 (Every 15 minutes) - Spooky ghost stories with Anna Galligan in the GB Shaw Theatre
2pm onwards - Film and early years play area in the VISUAL Bar
4-5pm - Halloween disco with DJ Lee in the Digital Gallery (Prizes for dance moves and costumes!)
2-5pm - Scavenger hunt on Carlow College grounds (Pick up your treasure map at Box Office before starting)
