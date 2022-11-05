Visual Carlow to host popular comedian this evening
Irish comedian David O'Doherty is bringing his 'whoa is me' comedy show to the Visual Theatre, Carlow this evening.
The '8 Out of 10 Cats' star will perform in Carlow tonight, November 5, at 8pm.
Tickets can be purchased HERE
