Beat wants Carlow people to vote for their favourite Doggy DJs in search for radio star

Your dog might be the star of the family, but has it got what it takes to be a real-life radio star?

That’s the question Beat 102-103 and Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium are asking with Beat’s Big Woof.

As the station prepares to hand over on air duties to two very special doggy DJs for one night only, Beat 102-103 wants a little help from you, the people of the South East.

In what has fast become one of Beat’s most far-fetched promotions to date, hundreds of listeners have hounded us with details of their dogs that could potentially host a one-off show on Sunday, June 23.

We’ve combed through hundreds of entries and whittled them down to four finalists of the highest pedigree for you to vote on.

So, who will it be?

Could it be Bella? A great listener who thrives on company. Or maybe it’s Gozzy, a chihuahua/terrier whose latest mix is the stuff of legend.

Perhaps Insta-influencer Pickles tickles your fancy? Even those wanting something a little different could take a punt on rock-lover Hendrix, whose husky vocals could be the perfect driving companion.

Beat Sponsorship & Promotions Manager, Dave Shaw said: "At Beat we’re always looking to the future and searching for the best ways to serve our audience.

"We discovered a huge gap in the market: radio for dogs, BY dogs! Who knows? This could be the first step in a radio ruffolution."

Head over to www.beat102103.com/woof to vote for your favourite doggy DJ!