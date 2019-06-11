PICTURE: Have you picked up one of the limited edition 'Art Is Quare Savage Lad' tote bags?
These are cool
Have you picked up one of the limited edition 'Art Is Quare Savage Lad' tote bags at VISUAL?
They are designed by the fantastic Dirt Bird (Carlow's very own Sarah Devereux).
Have you picked up one of our limited edition Art Is Quare Lad tote bags?! Designed by the fantastic Dirt Bird (Carlow's very own Sarah Devereux). Available from VISUAL Shop. pic.twitter.com/7jiD7yA2em— Visual Carlow (@VisualCarlow) June 11, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on