Tullow Day Care Centre among those shortlisted for the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards

Tullow Day Care Centre has been shortlisted for two categories for the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards 2019.

The facility has been shortlisted in the Day Care Centre of the Year category and General Healthcare Centre of the year.

Meanwhile, in the Healthcare Initiative/Project - Nursing Project of the Year category the Institute of Technology Carlow's Medical Centre - 'Smokeless Campus' Smoking Cessation Initiative has been shortlisted for an award.

While in the Healthcare Initiative/Project - Mental Health Care, the HSE Carlow/Kilkenny Mental Health Service - Carlow Mental Health Service Dolmen Centre and Studio – Promoting Social Inclusion Through Art has been shortlisted.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 27 at Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin 4.