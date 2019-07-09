Specsavers Carlow to hold bake sale in celebration of 15 years in business this July

Specsavers Carlow is celebrating 15 years in business this July and to mark the milestone is hosting an in-store celebration day and fundraising bake sale in aid of The Hope Foundation.

Since opening in 2004, the store has provided essential eye and ear care to the local community.

Store directors Mary McGinley, Grace O'Donnell and Dolores O'Neill, together with their team of experienced optometrists, audiologists and highly trained customer service staff, have strived to provide the best level of service and expertise, and are keen to give a little back to a charity close to their hearts.

The in-store celebration day and fundraising bake sale is being held on Saturday, 20 July.

Speaking about the upcoming event, store director Mary McGinley, said: "We’ve had a fantastic 15 years in business and wish to extend a huge thank you to the local community for all of their support.

"We invite everyone to pop into the store on Saturday, 20 July to join in on the celebrations and check out the team’s baking skills for the chance to win a pair of designer sunglasses and delicious sweet treats for all who donate to The Hope Foundation."

The Hope Foundation is an Irish charity that works tirelessly to combat the dire living conditions in the poverty-stricken city of Kolkata and bring much-needed eyecare to those in need.

To show your support, pop in store on Saturday, July 20 at Specsavers Carlow, Unit 4, Exchequer House, Potato Market, Carlow.

For further information, call (059) 913 7700 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/carlow.