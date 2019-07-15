Council set up engagement programme with the Leuven Institute for local groups in Carlow

Carlow County Council have announced a unique opportunity for individuals representing Carlow business and community groups to explore funding opportunities.

They have opened applications for the Postgraduate Diploma in European Studies EU Engagement Programme with the European Institute of Public Relations in association with the Leuven Institute and Carlow County Council.

The purpose of the programme is to support Community Groups, Business Development Groups, Education and Research Bodies to gain a better insight into European affairs and understand the various funding mechanisms available.

The aim is to create a more effective network in County Carlow of skilled personnel adept at leading and becoming part of EU funding applications.

Speaking about the programme, chief executive of the Council, Kathleen Holohan said: "We in Carlow County Council understand that the nature of public funding has changed and that Europe represents a significant opportunity for groups to further leverage funding and resources for key projects that align with European Policy which will benefit County Carlow.

"The importance of having a network of individuals in various organisations who understand the opportunities and processes in order to seek the potential of funding is essential and we are delighted to be to work with the European Institute of Public Relations and Leuven Institute in order to delivery this programme."

The programme will be delivered by the Leuven Institute & European Institute of Public Relations and hosted by the Carlow County Council, Local Enterprise Office.

Speaking about the process of applying, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise said: "We understand we have deeply passionate and dedicated groups of volunteers in our business and community groups all of whom dedicate their time to make Carlow the best place to live, work, learn and play and we are delighted to present this opportunity for self-development and group development in County Carlow."

He added: "We have a limited number of places and initially we are asking people to submit an expression of interest by September 11 and forms can be obtained by calling 059-9129783 or via e-mail from enterprise@carlowcoco.ie. "

The programme costs €350 a place for selected individuals and includes a study trip to Leuven/Brussels.