County Carlow Chamber to officially launch Carlow Business Awards in Bagenalstown

An event will take place for members and guests of the County Carlow Chamber to officially launch the Carlow Business Awards 2019 (#CBA2019) on Wednesday, July 17 hosted by Autolaunch at their facility in Bagenalstown.

In September of last year, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined with members of the business community across Carlow and its environs to recognise the great innovation, talent, quality and entrepreneurial spirit of businesses and the people within Carlow.

Winners on the night included businesses like Ballyshane Studio as Best Startup, Daniel Whelan Engineering for Rural Innovation and Autolaunch as Business of the Year.

While many of the categories and details will remain unchanged this year, there are some updates, full details of which will be announced on the evening.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber commenting on the launch said: "We are delighted to be the guests of Autolaunch for the Launch of the Carlow Business Awards 2019, they are an exceptional company and it will be a great opportunity for them to learn why the judges chose them as Business of the Year at the 2018 Awards."

The awards cover a range of sectors and areas and the nominations will be open for everyone in the county to have their say on who deserves to be recognised.

A full category listing will be available following the launch on the Carlow Chamber website www.carlowchamber.com along with details on how you can nominate a business or individual you believe deserves to be recognised.