'Thank you all for the amazing support since I opened,' Wild Flower Café open for business

CREDIT: The Wild Flower Café

The Wild Flower Café in Rathvilly is open for business Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-5pm and is being run by Kim Finnegan. 

The café has been created mostly using recycled or upcycled materials and furniture.

The official opening launch will take place on Saturday, August 24 at 6pm. 

In a post on their Facebook page, they said: "Come for a glass of bubbly. Cutting the ribbon and nibbles 

"Please come and join me so I can say a huge thank you to you all for the amazing support since I opened the doors."

For more, click here. 

