Carlow factory affected by beef protests amid reports nationally of staff getting laid off

The three biggest beef processors in the country are to lay off staff with a factory in Carlow also reported to be affected by the beef protests, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned.

Dawn Meats, ABP and Kepak have had factories across the country affected by Beef Plan Movement protests over the past 12 days.

Members of the movement, founded late last year in an attempt to secure better prices for farmers producing beef and selling livestock directly to factories, have been picketing outside several plants since last week over prices.

Cattle supplies to factories owned by the three processors have been reduced and the factories are now moving to lay off staff.

ABP, Dawn and Kepak plants are among 22 factories affected by protests.

On Tuesday, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) called on the Beef Plan to "abandon their illegal blockades at factories".

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting that ABP Cahir, ABP Nenagh, ABP Bandon, ABP Waterford, Dawn Meats Grannagh, Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis, Liffey Meats Ballinasloe, Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff, Meadow Meats Rathdowney, Slaney Foods and Liffey Meats Hacketstown are not operating.