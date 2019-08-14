'Many festivals and tourist experiences', Carlow to be celebrated at business awards

Carlow has many great treasures and in many cases some of these remain a secret to most of the people in the county.

The Carlow Business Awards 2019 are now open for nominations and one of the categories is looking to recognise excellence in the areas of Culture, Heritage and Tourism.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber said: "The category of Culture, Heritage and Tourism is new to the awards, updating the category covering festivals and events in the 2018 awards which was won by the Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas.

"We have many festivals, tourist experiences and hospitality providers who provide truly memorable experiences and quality experiences and we need to shout about these and recognise their great contribution to the county."

Built up over the last eight years, the Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas gathers together fiction writers, historians, journalists, broadcasters, filmmakers, photographers, war correspondents and musicians for a riveting weekend of dialogue and discussion.

Over 70 speakers descending on the idyllic village of Borris for a three-day gathering designed to inspire the thousands of visitors who attend for the weekend.

Organisers are now looking for the people of Carlow to let them know the culture, heritage and tourism assets which need to be recognised, just log onto www.carlowchamber.com and complete a nomination in the Carlow Business Awards 2019.