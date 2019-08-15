'90% of IT Carlow graduates either engaged in employment or further studies,' says authority

The Higher Education Authority has said that "90% of IT Carlow graduates were either engaged in employment or further studies" as the first round of CAO offers come out on Thursday.

The authority says students receiving CAO offers should give real consideration to all of their options before making a final decision.

In a statement, they added: "Many students will receive two CAO offers; an offer for a level 8 course and an offer for a level 6/7 course.

"Research into graduate outcomes published by the Higher Education Authority earlier this year points to extremely positive outcomes for levels 6 and 7 graduates; progression rates into either employment or further study for level 6 and level 7 graduates is exceptionally high at 96%.

"Students who are career-focussed and are specifically seeking to enter a higher education programme in order to prepare them for the workplace should seriously consider their level 6 or 7 offers."

They said: "Similarly, honours degree graduates of higher education institutions outside of the main urban centres reported significantly high levels of employment following graduation, including IT Tralee, Letterkenny IT, and Limerick IT graduates reporting 84% and 83% employment, followed by Athlone IT, IT Sligo and Dundalk IT at 81%.

"90% of Waterford IT graduates and IT Carlow graduates were either engaged in employment or further studies.

"Links with employers and the ability to provide work-ready graduates are some of the cornerstones of the technological higher education institutions’ identity.

"For those for whom their CAO offers are not what they expected or are not in a field where they feel they can excel, there are other educational options open to them, including apprenticeship programmes.

"These programmes are developed in direct response to the needs of industry, allow the learner to earn while learning with the full support of academic staff and employers, and lead to an internationally recognised qualification on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ)."