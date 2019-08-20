Government reverses decision on Deep Retrofit funding which put hundreds of local jobs at risk

The Kilkenny-based 3 Counties Energy Agency, 3 CEA, said the decision to reverse the Deep Retrofit grants funding for 2019 is very welcome news for over 100 home and business owners across the South East.

Those affected invested a minimum of €2,500 on expert help, energy rating and air tightness tests and submitting plans for an energy grants programme and hundreds of jobs across the wider retrofit industry were left at risk over the funding shortfall.

"Common sense has prevailed and hundreds of jobs across the retrofit industry threatened by last week’s announcement have been saved as a result, including in our own agency," according to 3CEA Senior Energy Engineer, Alexandra Hamilton.

"We welcome the Minister’s commitment that applications processed before the July deadline will be processed.

"The proof of course will come when we see the grant Letters of Offers and get confirmation for all our partner homeowners that they will indeed be receiving the grants for their energy upgrades.

"It is also reassuring for everyone involved in this program that the deadline for the completion of approved works has been extended into 2020.

"The initial deadline in October 2019 was always ambitious, considering the time it takes for evaluation and contract letters to be issued by SEAI.

"We now look forward to the announcement of the new retrofitting model and would urge the Minister, his department and all the agencies involved to set about getting a new programme up and running without delay so we can meet public demand, support and grow the retrofit industry and help retrofit the targeted 500,000 homes as outlined in the Climate Action Plan."