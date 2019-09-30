'Totally over the moon,' TileNStyle wins Customer Service gong at local Business Awards

TileNStyle in Carlow have been left "over the moon" after they won Customer Service of the Year at the Carlow Business Awards last week.

The business said: "To say we are shocked is an understatement, totally over the moon to have been nominated let alone to have won the Customer Service Award at the Carlow Chamber Awards 2019.

"Thank you to all our customers who nominated us. We are very grateful to each and every one of you."