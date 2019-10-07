Carlow Chamber to host free lunchtime seminars over the next few weeks for charity

The County Carlow Chamber have launched their Chamber Members for Charity series, which will see several free lunchtime seminars taking place over the next nine weeks.

The seminars are designed to cover a range of topics and a complimentary light lunch is provided.

While the seminars are free to attend participants are requested to make a donation on arrival, with 100% of the funds collected being donated to the selected event charity which is County Carlow Hospice.

County Carlow Hospice provides palliative care to the people of County Carlow and their families. Situated in the heart of Carlow Town, the new facility opened to the people of Carlow in October 2017.

The opening seminar, delivered by Edmond Connolly of the South East Regional Skills Forum, focused on the added value to businesses from training.

On October 10, Colm Whelan of Rockfield IT is scheduled to speak about online security in the seminar and says "if you’re not scared online, you should be".

The seminars over the following weeks will cover a range of subjects including energy, design, media and marketing to highlight but a few.

Full details of all the seminars and how-to RSVP attendance are at www.carlowchamber.com.

For further information or queries in relation to the Chamber Members for Charity, please contact Brian O’Farrell, CEO County Carlow Chamber on ceo@carlowchamber.com