Eddie Rocket's city diner in Carlow has launched free sustainable children's toys

Eddie Rocket's - Ireland most popular city diner - is doing its bit for the environment and kids are going to love it.

The diner chain's initiative will see a move away from free plastic toys to a more sustainable alternative while at the same time children will eat free for a day.

Eddie Rocket's is launching the first ever Augmented Reality collector cards which bring the animation to life right in front of their eyes.

Children simply download the app, scan the images on the cards and watch as the characters come to life right there on the diner table.

They get to bring the cards home and can use them anywhere.

They can even scan the Eddie Rocket’s famous logo anywhere with the app and it comes to life too!

The cards are fully recyclable in what is a first from any major restaurant chain: using technology to entertain children with a fun live augmented reality series of collectable cards which also has an educational element behind it.

Cards are given free with every children's meals purchased in Eddie Rocket’s.

Eddie Rocket’s are also giving away free kids meals on Friday, January 24 , from 12noon – 6pm, to celebrate the launch of the augmented reality cards and their new children's menu now starting from only €4.95.