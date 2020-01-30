JOBS ALERT: Major expansion at company in the South East to create new jobs

A global leading company has announced further investment and growth at its Waterford headquarters.

Q1 Scientific, a leader in the stability storage for the pharmaceutical industry, has just completed its third expansion.

Established in 2012 with a 5,000 square foot storage facility, the new development provides 15,000 square feet of pharmaceutical storage in Waterford.

Stability storage is a regulatory requirement for pharmaceutical and life sciences firms carrying out R&D and is also required for quality control. It is the placing of samples for testing in storage at controlled temperatures for specified periods of time and is used to establish shelf life

Work on the company expansion began early last month and this work was completed in January 2020.

Q1 Scientific now manage 30 walk-in stability chambers, 15 reach-in stability units and provide storage from minus 80 degree Celsius storage up to 50 degree Celsius with a full range of humidity control.

Q1 Scientific is part of the supply chain process for a number of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Its keen level of service combined with industry demand has seen the company grow and increase its capacity by 500% within the last six years.

Commenting on the investment and expansion, Q1 Scientific CEO Stephen Delaney said: “Q1 Scientific is revolutionising the way pharmaceutical companies store their products, helping to improve the speed it takes for drugs to reach the marketplace along with saving pharma companies the expense of building and monitoring storage chambers. We were the first company in our sector to establish in Ireland and we are now global leaders in pharmaceutical storage services.

"We very much become a seamless part of our client’s organisations and by doing so we enable them to focus further on their own particular areas of expertise and R&D. In a global context, Ireland is a major player in pharma, with all of the world’s 10 largest pharmaceutical companies operating here. This, combined with having a significant track record in clinical and academic research too, offers the optimum marketplace for our expertise and specialist services."

Q1 Scientific CEO Stephen Delaney with founder Louise Grubb

He said further growth is on the horizon at Q1 Scientific. “Over the next number of months we plan to commence a new recruitment process, increase our handling area capacity and we are looking to further our storage chamber areas too," he added.